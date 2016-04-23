RHP Tyler Wilson will make his first start of the season Saturday after making five starts last season for Baltimore. With Wilson starting, RHP Vance Worley, who was 1-0 with a 5.06 ERA in two starts, will go to the bullpen.

LHP Brian Matusz (left intercostal strain) could rejoin the Orioles on Saturday in Kansas City after a successful rehab. Matusz was dominant in last minor league outing for Class A Frederick on Tuesday, allowing just one hit with nine strikeouts over four scoreless innings. He will not pitch until he rejoins the major league club. “It looks like Matusz Saturday in Kansas City,” Showalter said. “It could be Friday if we wanted to push it. We’re thinking Saturday.”

LHP Brian Matusz, who is on the disabled list with a left intercostal strain, will likely be activated Saturday and return to the Orioles bullpen.

RHP Vance Worley, who is 1-0 with a 5.06 ERA in two starts, is expected to go to the bullpen starting Saturday.

OF Jimmy Paredes (left wrist sprain) was able to get nine at-bats at extended spring training on Thursday. Manager Buck Showalter said Paredes will join the major league club Monday in Tampa Bay to work out with the team. Paredes then will head out for a rehab assignment with one of the Orioles’ minor league affiliates. “The idea was for him to get 20 at-bats down there, and that should be done by Sunday,” Showalter said.

RHP Kevin Gausman (right shoulder tendinitis) did not have any setbacks in his rehab assignment. In his final rehab start Wednesday for Triple-A Norfolk, Gausman allowed three earned runs on four hits with nine strikeouts over 5 2/3 innings. His threw 63 of his 91 pitches for strikes. As a result, manager Buck Showalter alluded that Gausman join likely the major league rotation Monday for a three-game series in Tampa Bay. “We’ll see how he feels,” Showalter said.

RHP Hunter Harvey, a first-round pick in 2013 and the Orioles’ top pitching prospect, has not had any setbacks while rehabbing a groin strain. Manager Buck Showalter, however, did not disclose when or if Harvey would begin pitching in an extended spring training.

C Matt Wieters was ejected in the fifth inning Thursday against Toronto by plate umpire Dan Bellino. Wieters argued that he checked his swing on a called third strike. Manager Buck Showalter also argued but was not tossed. Wieters went 1-for-3 and is batting .270. It was Wieters’ second career ejection. The first also came against Toronto in 2012. “I said some things I probably shouldn’t have,” he said. “Temper got the best of me and boiled over.”

1B Chris Davis had a career-high four walks against Toronto on Thursday night. The Blue Jays pitchers decided to try their luck with DH Mark Trumbo, who went 1-for-3 with two strikeouts. Davis entered the game fifth in the American League with 11 walks, but he leapfrogged to the lead with Toronto’s Jose Bautista, who also took a walk Thursday night.

RHP Chris Tillman’s struggles against Toronto plagued him again early with a 38-pitch first inning Thursday. He eventually settled down, lasted six innings and kept the Orioles in position to win the game. Tillman allowed two runs on four hits with four strikeouts and three walks. Entering Thursday’s game, Tillman was 4-10 with a 5.79 ERA in 20 outings against the Blue Jays. “Every time I throw a pitch, I have the same mentality,” he said. “I‘m trying to make a good quality pitch. I’ve struggled in the first inning throughout my career, I think.”