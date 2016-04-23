RHP Tyler Wilson will make his first start of the season Saturday after making five starts last season for Baltimore. With Wilson starting, RHP Vance Worley, who was 1-0 with a 5.06 ERA in two starts, will go to the bullpen.

RHP Tyler Wilson makes his first start Saturday after three relief appearances. Wilson, who is still classified as a rookie, made five starts last season.

LHP Brian Matusz, who is on the disabled list with a left intercostal strain, will likely be activated Saturday and return to the Orioles bullpen.

LHP Brian Matusz, who threw four scoreless innings and struck out nine in his final minor league rehab start Tuesday, will be activated Saturday. While the Orioles stretched out Matusz in his rehab, he will return to the bullpen. Matusz, who is on the disabled list with a left intercostal strain, has not started since 2012 and has made 186 relief appearances the past three seasons. Matusz was the fourth pick in the 2008 draft.

3B Manny Machado homered in the sixth inning to extend his hitting streak to a career-high 15 games. He has an extra-base hit in six straight games, which is also a career best.

RHP Vance Worley, who is 1-0 with a 5.06 ERA in two starts, is expected to go to the bullpen starting Saturday.

IF Jimmy Paredes, who was set back in spring training by a left wrist injury and received a cortisone shot, could begin a rehab assignment Monday. Paredes hit .275 in 104 games last year.

RHP Kevin Gausman, who has not pitched this season because of a shoulder strain, will likely be activated Monday and go into the rotation. Gausman was 4-7 with a 4.25 ERA in 25 games (17 starts) last season.

LHP T.J. McFarland worked five scoreless innings in relief after RHP Yovani Gallardo was pulled with a sore shoulder. He is the first Orioles reliever to accomplish that since April 10, 2004, when Rick Bauer did it at Tampa Bay.

RHP Yovani Gallardo was removed after two innings Friday after complaining of a stiff shoulder. He will return Saturday to Baltimore to have Dr. Michael Jacobs, the team orthopedist, examine it. “I’ll just stay positive and hopefully it’s nothing serious,” Gallardo said. “I’ll go back to Baltimore tomorrow and see the doctor and go from there.” Gallardo said he has never had shoulder problems.