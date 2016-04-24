LF Hyun Soo Kim, who had not played since a pinch single April 14, made his third start in left field. Kim hit .326 with 26 doubles, 28 home runs and 121 RBIs last year in the Korean Baseball Organization. Kim went 2-for-4 and picked up his first big league RBI.

OF Joey Rickard, who had started six games in center and nine in left, made his first start in right field. Rickard leads all major league rookies with 21 hits, but struck out four times Friday.

LHP Brian Matusz was activated from the disabled list after missing the first 15 games with a strained left intercostal. He worked a third of an inning, giving up a walk and a hit in the 8-3 victory over the Royals. In his final two rehab starts with Single-A Frederick, he gave up one run on three hits over seven innings while striking out a dozen and walking none. Right-handed batters went 1-for-19 off him in that span.

3B Manny Machado had two hits and is hitting an AL-leading .397. He extended his hitting streak to 16 games, the longest active streak in the majors.

RHP Yovani Gallardo went on the 15-day disabled list with the early diagnosis of right shoulder biceps tendinitis. Gallardo returned to Baltimore to be examined by the Orioles doctors and will have a MRI Sunday to detect the seriousness of the injury. “Until we get the MRI and Dr. (Michael) Jacobs sees it, you don’t know exactly what it is,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “I don’t think anybody knows what’s causing the symptoms he has. It is not acute pain or anything. It was just general weakness there.”

1B Chris Davis went 4-for-5 with a home run on Saturday. The four hits matched a career high. His 165 home runs since the start of the 2012 season are the most in the majors.