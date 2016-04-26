INF Manny Machado moved from third base to shortstop, his second start of the season at that position. He went 0-for-3, striking out twice, to snap his 16-game hitting streak. That was the longest hitting streak by an Oriole to start the season since Davey Johnson hit in the first 17 games in 1971.

INF-OF Ryan Flaherty, who had not played since April 12 at Boston, started at third base for the first time. His only other start this season was in left field. Flaherty homered at five different positions last year.

INF Ryan Flaherty was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Monday. He was 2-for-10 this season in limited action.

RHP Kevin Gausman will make his debut Monday, starting at Tampa Bay. He has been on the disabled list with a right shoulder strain. “It’s good to have Gausman back,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “It’s still early, April 24. I know he’s looking forward to it.”

RHP Kevin Gausman was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list Monday. He had been on the DL since the start of the season with a right shoulder strain, and he made his season debut as Baltimore’s starter against the Rays. Gausman, 25, came into the game with a 2-3 career record against the Rays, with a 6.16 ERA.

RHP David Hale was claimed off waivers by the Baltimore Orioles on Monday and optioned to Triple-A Norfolk. He was 0-0 with a 13.50 ERA in two relief appearances with the Rockies before they designated him for assignment April 22.

SS J.J. Hardy, who had started 12 straight games and 15 of the first 16, did not play Sunday, although he was 4-for-8 off Royals starter, RHP Yordano Ventura. Manager Buck Showalter said he wanted to give Hardy a day off before the Orioles open a series at Tampa Bay, where the artificial turf can be a wear and tear on a player’s legs.