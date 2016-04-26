LHP Brian Matusz had a rough sixth inning, giving up a hit and two walks to load the bases -- RHP Vance Worley hit a batter to bring in the game’s second run, which was charged to Matusz to raise his season ERA to 9.00.

INF Ryan Flaherty was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Monday. He was 2-for-10 this season in limited action.

RHP Kevin Gausman was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list Monday. He had been on the DL since the start of the season with a right shoulder strain, and he made his season debut as Baltimore’s starter against the Rays. Gausman, 25, came into the game with a 2-3 career record against the Rays, with a 6.16 ERA.

RHP Kevin Gausman made his season debut and dominated early, taking a shutout into the fifth inning. He didn’t make many mistakes -- a walk in the fifth led to a two-out RBI single and the only run he allowed. He struck out seven and carries a 1.80 ERA after his first start.

RHP David Hale was claimed off waivers by the Baltimore Orioles on Monday and optioned to Triple-A Norfolk. He was 0-0 with a 13.50 ERA in two relief appearances with the Rockies before they designated him for assignment April 22.

1B Chris Davis had a rough night, going 0-for-4 with three strikeouts to lower his season average to just .215. The Rays got at least one strikeout against all but one of the Orioles’ starting nine, but Davis in particular had trouble with the majors’ leading strikeout staff.

DH Pedro Alvarez, who entered the game hitting .108, had two doubles -- the rest of the team combined for just three singles -- and raised his average to .150 with production out of the No. 8 hole in the batting order.