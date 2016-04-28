FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 29, 2016 / 2:46 AM / a year ago

Baltimore Orioles - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RF Joey Rickard had a 2-for-22 slump and a 16-game homerless drought before launching a three-run home run in the fifth inning of Baltimore’s 3-1 victory over Tampa Bay on Wednesday. It marked his first career game with more than one RBI, and he’s the first rookie leadoff hitter in the majors with two home runs this season.

3B Manny Machado will play for the Dominican Republic in the 2017 World Baseball Classic, and Baltimore manager Buck Showalter supports the choice.

3B Manny Machado entered the series against the Rays with an American League-high .380 batting average, but he went 0-for-12 against Tampa Bay. He has gone hitless in four series of three or more games in his career.

INF Jimmy Paredes (left wrist sprain) went 1-for-3 with one strikeout and a walk for Double-A Bowie on Tuesday.

INF Jimmy Paredes (left wrist sprain) is 1-for-7 with seven strikeouts since starting a rehab assignment with Double-A Bowie. He went 1-for-4 on Wednesday.

DH Mark Trumbo went 0-for-3 against the Rays on Wednesday, snapping an 11-game hitting streak. It was one short of his career high.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
