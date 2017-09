OF Jimmy Paredes (left wrist sprain) moved his rehab assignment to Class A Frederick on Thursday, and he went 3-for-4. He was 1-for-7 in two rehab games for Double-A Bowie on Tuesday and Wednesday.

LHP Wandy Rodriguez signed to a minor league contract with the Orioles. Rodriguez, 37, went 6-4 with a 4.90 ERA in 17 games for Texas last season.