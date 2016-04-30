RHP Mike Wright turned in his best start of the season in Friday night’s 6-3 victory over the White Sox, leaving with the lead after allowing two runs on five hits over six innings. He struck out six and walked two. “Since the beginning of the season, even since the beginning of spring training, I’ve felt better and better every time I take the mound,” Wright said.

3B Manny Machado had a double and a single in Friday night’s 6-3 victory over the White Sox, raising his average to .341. Machado has 10 doubles in 22 games.

RHP Kevin Gausman (0-1, 1.80 ERA) makes his second start of the season when he opposes the White Sox on Saturday. He allowed a run and three hits against Tampa Bay over in five innings in his 2016 debut.

CF Adam Jones had a key defensive play in Friday night’s 6-3 victory over the White Sox when he caught Melky Cabrera’s fly to center and threw out Jimmy Rollins trying to score from third. “He’s made that play quite a few times since I’ve been here,” catcher Matt Wieters said. “So to have that kind of experience to go back on, I kind of saw it happening before it happened.”

LHP Wandy Rodriguez signed to a minor league contract with the Orioles. Rodriguez, 37, went 6-4 with a 4.90 ERA in 17 games for Texas last season.

LF Nolan Reimold hit a tie-breaking three-run homer in Friday night’s 6-3 victory against the White Sox. Reimold is hitting .355 with three homers and five RBIs. In nine games where he has two or more at-bats, Reimold has five multi-hit games. “It’s a good start, long year obviously,” he said. “Just try to keep it up, do the little things.”

RHP Darren O‘Day pitched a scoreless eighth inning in Friday night’s victory over the White Sox, and extended his scoreless streak to 10 games (8 2/3 innings pitched) to begin the season. He has not surrendered a run over his last 12 games (11 innings) dating to last season.