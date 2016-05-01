LF Hyun Soo Kim is giving the Orioles some early-season hitting they might not have been expecting after he refused to go to Triple-A Norfolk late in spring training. After going 3-for-4 Saturday, Kim now is hitting 600 this season (9-for-15 overall), a pleasant surprise for manager Buck Showalter. “Even his batting practice has been a lot more crisp,” Showalter said. “He’s really worked hard at it.”

LHP Zach Britton sprained his left ankle in the ninth trying to field a soft bunt from RF Adam Eaton. Britton came up limping after racing over to try and field the grounder that was between the mound and first. Showalter said the closer is apparently day-to-day. “We’ll see how it is tomorrow,” Showalter said. “He jammed it more than rolled it.”

RHP Kevin Gausman has shown the form the Orioles were hoping for in his first two starts. He allowed three runs in six innings in Saturday’s loss to the White Sox, displaying control and command throughout and giving Baltimore the kind of starting pitching it needs.

RHP Hunter Harvey, a first-round pick in 2013 who has battled injuries the past few years, came in after a recent outing and was showing symptoms of groin issues again. He’ll be checked out again by a specialist, and the groin’s just “not healing like it should,” manager Buck Showalter said.

C Matt Wieters is catching in consecutive games for the first time this season as the Orioles have been going slowly with him due to his elbow issues. Showalter said Wieters then will get a two-day break (won’t play Sunday and there’s an off day Monday).

1B Chris Davis once again came through with a clutch hit on Saturday. His two-run double in the eighth tied the game as he has now driven in 17 runs in the first 23 games and keeps getting big hits for the Orioles -- and drawing plenty of walks.

RHP Darren O‘Day had to give up a run some time this season. He did not allow one in his first 10 appearances but everything fell apart in Saturday’s loss to the White Sox as he gave up a homer and three runs on three hits in one inning. “I left a lot of pitches over the middle of the plate,” he said. “When that happens, you’re going to give up hits.”

DH Pedro Alvarez’s bat is starting to heat up -- quickly. His average slid to .108 earlier this week but he got two hits twice in the series in Tampa Bay and went 3-for-5 in Saturday’s game. Alvarez got his first homer of the season in the game, and his average jumped to .224.