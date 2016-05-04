3B Manny Machado moved to shortstop for the series opener against the Yankees with J.J. Hardy (left foot) on the DL. Machado was the AL Player of the Month for April at third base. However, Ryan Flaherty was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk to play third on Tuesday. Machado was a highly touted shortstop when he was drafted by the Orioles. However, manager Buck Showalter said that Machado has not lobbied to return to that position. “Manny made the case he wants the Orioles to win,” Showalter said. “That’s all we talked about. What all this about (is) ‘if you want me to play third, I’ll play third. If you want me to play short, I’ll play short.’ He’s in.”

RHP Zach Britton had an MRI on his sprained left ankle Monday and there is no additional damage. This means Britton could be available at some point in the three-game series with the Yankees. Britton leads the team with six saves. “I feel a lot better,” Britton said Tuesday. “I think flexibility, range of motion is back. It’s just swollen. It’s got some bruising but as long as I can manage the pain. It think that’s going to be the biggest issue right now is does it hurt me doing baseball things? Covering first, fielding a bunt, or whatnot. Those are things that I‘m going to have to test out. Whether it’s today, I‘m not sure. I‘m just going to go out there and play catch and see how it goes.”

INF Ryan Flaherty was recalled Tuesday from Triple-A Norfolk after SS J.J. Hardy (left foot) was placed on the disabled list. Flaherty batted .200 in 10 games for the Orioles this season, but went 8-for-19 (.421) for the Tides. He started at third base for the series opener against the Yankees, while Manny Machado moved to shortstop. Pedro Alvarez could also see time at third base, manager Buck Showalter said. “I’d also like to keep from moving guys around a lot,” Showalter said.

RHP Hunter Harvey, a first-round pick in 2013 and the Orioles’ top pitching prospect, will undergo sports hernia surgery. He will be out four-to-six weeks. Harvey hasn’t pitched in a minor league game since July 2014. The Orioles hope Harvey will be able to join one of their minor league affiliates by July 1. “I think if he pitches from June, July on and finishes up strong like we think he can, I think he’s OK,” manager Buck Showalter said. “But you’d really like to see him get the ball every fifth day at some point there and kind of get some of that experience he needs to finish off some things.”

SS J.J. Hardy was placed on the disabled list with a fracture in his left foot and he could be out six-to-eight weeks, but the exact timeline is still uncertain.

RHP Yovani Gallardo (right shoulder bicep tendinitis) continues to progress with his rehab. Gallardo, who went on the DL on April 23, is 1-1 with a 7.00 ERA in four starts. “He’s doing good,” manager Buck Showalter said. “I‘m very optimistic on the return we’re going to get on some of the things he’s doing. He’s moving towards throwing before too long.”