SS Manny Machado went 2-for-4 in Wednesday’s loss to the Yankees. That was his 13th multi-hit game this year -- the most in the American League and tied for first place in the majors.

INF/OF Jimmy Paredes continues his rehab assignment with Double-A Bowie. Manager Buck Showalter is hoping that Paredes’ offensive production can improve -- he had a .192 average through Wednesday -- and the rehab could go until May 15.