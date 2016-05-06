LF Hyun Soo Kim isn’t getting many chances but keeps finding a way help the Baltimore offense when he does. His infield single -- a high bouncer to the first-base side of the mound -- let him reach base and start the game-winning rally in the 10th. He has hits in six of the seven games he’s played and has a .556 average.

SS Manny Machado went 2-for-4 in Wednesday’s loss to the Yankees. That was his 13th multi-hit game this year -- the most in the American League and tied for first place in the majors.

LHP Zach Britton returned after being out since Saturday with a jammed left ankle. He came on in the top of the ninth inning with two outs and went 1 1/3 innings to get the victory in relief. Britton struggled at first but found his control in the 10th inning. “Command was a little bit everywhere, but I had almost a week off, I think, so just tried to find a way,” Britton said.

INF/OF Jimmy Paredes continues his rehab assignment with Double-A Bowie. Manager Buck Showalter is hoping that Paredes’ offensive production can improve -- he had a .192 average through Wednesday -- and the rehab could go until May 15.

2B Jonathan Schoop is slowly trying to come out of an early-season slump. He stretched his hitting streak to eight games with a 2-for-4 effort Thursday. His second hit sparked the game-winning rally in the 10th inning, and his average has climbed to .237.

RHP Kevin Gausman continues to show the kind of form the Orioles have been waiting for since picking him in the first round of the 2012 draft. He threw eight shutout innings in Thursday’s 1-0 victory over the Yankees and has a 1.42 ERA through his first three starts after missing the first few weeks on the disabled list. “He really pitched tonight,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said.

C Matt Wieters continued to figure out Yankees RHP Masahiro Tanaka better than anyone else. Wieters went 2-for-3 versus Tanaka in Thursday’s series finale and is 5-for-11 versus the New York starter, the top Oriole versus the right-hander.

DH Pedro Alvarez still has not showed the kind of offense the Orioles expected when signing him in the off-season. Alvarez, though, has been coming up with more hits lately and his sacrifice fly in the 10th gave the Orioles the 1-0 victory Thursday.