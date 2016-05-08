RHP Mike Wright was bumped up to start the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader. Wright was originally scheduled to pitch Saturday night. Instead, Ubaldo Jimenez, who was scheduled to start Friday prior to the rainout, was moved to the second game of the doubleheader. “Mike had that work day in between (starts), and I wanted to get him out there as soon as possible,” manager Buck Showalter said. “On top of that, Ubaldo would rather pitch the night game.” Wright (1-3) labored through five-plus innings and allowed five runs on 10 hits with three strikeouts.

LHP Brian Matusz has struggled since returning from the DL on April 23. He has allowed four runs and six hits, with five walks and one strikeout over his five past appearances (3 1/3 innings).

RHP Zach Britton earned a save in Saturday’s 5-2 nightcap victory after making his second appearance following an ankle injury last Saturday. He felt good after making his first appearance in five days Thursday against the Yankees. Britton injured his left ankle when he slid trying to make a toss to first baseman Chris Davis in the ninth inning of Saturday’s game against the White Sox. He wore a boot the following day and an MRI Britton had showed there was no significant damage.

RHP Scott McGough, who was claimed from Miami in April, was designated for assignment to make room for INF Paul Janish. McGough allowed 12 runs and six walks while striking out seven over 8 1/3 innings for Triple-A Norfolk.

LHP T.J. McFarland was optioned Saturday to Triple-A Norfolk to make room for INF Paul Janish. McFarland appeared in eight games (13.1 innings), going 0-1 with a 4.73 ERA, four strikeouts and four walks. He was then recalled for Game 2 but sent back to Norfolk afterwards.

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez showed the kind of command the Orioles want to see on a regular basis when he went eight innings in Saturday’s nightcap. Jimenez struck out six and walked just one, staying ahead of the Oakland batters throughout and scattering nine hits while giving up just two runs in his work. He wanted to avoid walks, something that’s caused the right-hander trouble too many times with the Orioles. “Every time I walk a guy, it seems like they find a way to score,” he said. “It doesn’t matter how. So I try to find a way to stay away from that.”

1B Chris Davis found a good way to snap out of a dry spell. He was in an 0-for-16 slide before hitting a two-run homer that sparked a four-run third inning which gave the Orioles a lead they never lost in Saturday’s nightcap. Davis’ average has fallen to .206 but he has eight homers and 19 RBIs so far.

INF Paul Janish was activated from Triple-A Norfolk prior to the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader against Oakland. Janish arrived from his hometown of Houston following the birth of his daughter. Janish started at shortstop for the first game to give Manny Machado a rest at that spot to move back to 3B. “[Manny] could handle it, but we have Paul here,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. Janish went 0 for 4.