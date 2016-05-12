RHP Tyler Wilson got the win Wednesday, giving up two runs on six hits and a walk over seven innings. The win was Wilson’s second, and he lowered his ERA to 2.98. The seven innings were a season-best. “I felt like with Tyler, he’s gonna pitch to contact a lot,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “The thing about Tyler is he knows who he is and he knows who he isn‘t. He’s not gonna get out of that and that’s why catchers like catching him and people like playing defense behind him. He attacks and he never has a non-competitive moment on the mound.”

CF Adam Jones went 4-for-5 with a two-run homer Wednesday, his third of the season and second of the series, in the ninth inning. Jones, who entered the series with one homer and nine RBIs in 26 games, went 6-for-10 with two homers and five RBIs in two games against the Twins.

1B Chris Davis entered the series against the Twins in a slump but got going in a big way at Target Field. On Wednesday, he added four hits, including a two-run homer in the fourth inning, his ninth of the season. He also had an RBI double that came inches short of a home run later in the game. Davis raised his batting average 42 points to .242in the two games against the Twins.

DH Mark Trumbo went 2-for-4 with a pair of home runs and three RBIs on Wednesday. Trumbo now leads the Orioles with 11 this season, one ahead of Manny Machado. Trumbo has reached base in 24 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the majors. It was also his third multi-homer game of the season and 10th of his career.