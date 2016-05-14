LHP Zach Britton quietly made his own bit of history in Friday’s game.

CF Adam Jones made a bit of history with his home run in Friday’s game.

SS J.J. Hardy said his left foot hasn’t hurt him since right after the injury.

RHP Yovani Gallardo, on the disabled list with biceps tendinitis, will make 25 throws (60 feet in distance) on flat ground Saturday. There’s still no timetable yet on his possible return; he has been on the DL since April 23.

RHP Yovani Gallardo will make 25 throws at 60 feet on flat ground Saturday.

RHP Chris Tillman’s success this season has been helped by the way he’s limited opponents’ homers.

RF Mark Trumbo has given the Baltimore offense a lift this season.