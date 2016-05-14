FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US MLB
May 15, 2016 / 2:21 AM / a year ago

Baltimore Orioles - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LHP Zach Britton quietly made his own bit of history in Friday’s game.

CF Adam Jones made a bit of history with his home run in Friday’s game.

SS J.J. Hardy said his left foot hasn’t hurt him since right after the injury.

RHP Yovani Gallardo, on the disabled list with biceps tendinitis, will make 25 throws (60 feet in distance) on flat ground Saturday. There’s still no timetable yet on his possible return; he has been on the DL since April 23.

RHP Yovani Gallardo will make 25 throws at 60 feet on flat ground Saturday.

RHP Chris Tillman’s success this season has been helped by the way he’s limited opponents’ homers.

RF Mark Trumbo has given the Baltimore offense a lift this season.

