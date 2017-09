RHP Mike Wright (2-3) posted his first win since April 12.

LF Hyun Soo Kim made his seventh start of the season Saturday against the Tigers.

RHP Brad Brach got his first save of the season Saturday against the Tigers.

RHP Yovani Gallardo (right-shoulder bicep tendinitis) threw for the first time Saturday since going on DL on April 23.

DH Pedro Alvarez made his first start at third base Saturday against the Detroit Tigers.