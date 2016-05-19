RF Joey Rickard continues to quietly put together some good numbers while batting leadoff in his rookie season. He reached base safely for the 11th straight game where the Rule 5 pick had at least one plate appearance, going 1-for-4 and also reaching on a fielder’s choice. Rickard’s batting .264 and has given the Orioles help at the top of the lineup.

SS Manny Machado started his 200th consecutive game on Wednesday. That’s the longest active streak in the major leagues. STATS, LLC said that Tampa Bay 3B Evan Longoria ranked second at 140 after Tuesday’s action.

LHP Zach Britton used to be a starter and joked that short outings like 1 2/3 innings were his “forte.” But he had not pitched in five days and gave the Orioles the help they needed when he posted a five-out save -- his 11th overall this season -- in Wednesday’s win over Seattle. Britton had not pitched since Friday and felt strong and earned his 84th career save, moving past RHP Jorge Julio for fifth place in franchise history. “So, (I) had enough days off, threw a little bullpen before the game,” he said. “I felt pretty good. I knew with the way their lineup kind of shakes out, with the lefties, that that was a possibility.”

RHP Yovani Gallardo threw from 120 feet Wednesday and if all goes well, he will do the same on Thursday. He’ll then throw bullpen sessions Sunday and Tuesday and would go to a simulated game on May 27, three days later. He has been on the disabled list since April 23 with right shoulder bicep tendinitis.

C Matt Wieters made a small bit of Baltimore history in Wednesday’s game. He became the fourth Oriole catcher to start 700 games, joining Rick Dempsey, Chris Hoiles and Gus Triandos at that level. Wieters is starting to hit better after a bit of a slow start and went 3-for-4 with two RBIs in this win, getting a homer and a tie-breaking double.

RHP Chris Tillman continues to give the Orioles the consistency they were hoping for from him this year. He allowed two runs on four hits in 6 1/3 solid innings and won his fifth straight game in the 5-2 victory over Seattle. Tillman (6-1) did just what manager Buck Showalter talked about before the game, pitching well most of the time, then struggling, but finding his way back. “The one thing you can pinpoint is the slider command has come a long way,” C Matt Wieters said. “I think he probably started throwing it about three years ago, and he’s gotten a lot of reps with it, so he’s feeling a lot more comfortable with his slider.”