RHP Tyler Wilson went six innings and gave up six hits and five runs Thursday in a 7-2 loss to Seattle. He was undone by a three-run homer in the sixth by Adam Lind. “His command wasn’t what he is capable of,” manager Buck Showalter said.

RHP Mike Wright, a product of East Carolina, is slated to start Friday in Anaheim, Calif., against the Angels. Manager Buck Showalter said Wright would have been available for long relief if Tyler Wilson had faltered early Thursday against the Seattle Mariners. Wright is 2-3 with a 5.20 ERA in seven games (six starts).

SS Manny Machado started his 201st consecutive game Thursday. He was 1-for-3 with a double and is hitting .319. He continues to play strong defense at shortstop with J.J. Hardy is on the disabled list.

SS J.J. Hardy will continue his rehab process in Florida, Orioles manager Buck Showalter said Thursday. Showalter is not sure whether Hardy will go on a minor league rehab assignment or get at-bats while in Sarasota at the Orioles spring training complex. He was placed on the 15-day disabled list May 3 with a left foot fracture. Hardy is hitting .244 in 22 games.

RHP Yovani Gallardo threw from 120 feet Thursday for the second straight day, according to manager Buck Showalter, and hopes to throw off the mound Sunday when the Orioles are in Los Angeles. Gallardo went on the 15-day disabled list April 23 with right shoulder bicep tendinitis. He is 1-1 with a 7.00 ERA in four starts.