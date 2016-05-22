LHP Zach Britton moved into a tie with for the American League lead in saves on Saturday night. Britton conceded just one walk to the four batters he faced, striking out one to pick up his 12th save this year in a 3-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels. Britton and Detroit Tigers RHP Francisco Rodriguez share first place in saves.

RHP Brad Brach posted his fourth victory on Saturday night. Brach permitted just one hit in 1 1/3 innings of a 3-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels. Brach also took over the team lead in appearances with his 19th of the season.

CF Adam Jones ended an 0-for-18 slump on Saturday night. Jones singled up the middle in the top of the seventh inning as the Orioles rallied for a 3-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels. Jones finished 1-for-4.

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez seeks to reverse his poor performance this season on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels. Since winning his first start on April 7, Jimenez lost four of his next five decisions while allowing 47 hits, 27 earned runs and 24 walks in 38 innings. Opponents are batting .304 against Jimenez for the season, including .326 in May. He needs three strikeouts to reach 1,500 for his career.

C Matt Wieters hit a three-run homer with two outs in the top of the ninth inning Saturday night to give the Baltimore Orioles a 3-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels. Wieters lined RHP Joe Smith’s 89 mph pitch over the left-field fence for his fourth homer of the season. The catcher, who celebrated his 30th birthday on Saturday night, also ended RHP Matt Shoemaker’s bid for a perfect game with a double that came with two outs in the top of the fifth. Wieters, who finished 2-for-4, extended his hitting streak to four games.