LHP Ashur Tolliver had his contract selected from Double-A Bowie. Tolliver went 1-1 with a 2.42 ERA and two saves with 25 strikeouts over 26 innings and 18 games for the Baysox. He held left-handed hitters to a .212 (7-for-33) average. A fifth-round selection by Baltimore in 2009, Tolliver went 9-9 with a 3.12 ERA and seven saves in 155 career minor league games.

RHP Mychal Givens recorded four strikeouts over 2 1/3 perfect innings of relief. Givens leads Orioles relievers with 29 strikeouts and entered play tied for 10th among American League relievers in strikeouts. He has recorded 67 strikeouts in 49 2/3 innings since making his major league debut on June 24, 2015.

SS Manny Machado hit his 13th home run in the sixth inning off Astros RHP Doug Fister to tie RF Mark Trumbo for the club lead. It was his sixth home run this month and second in his last four games. He has more home runs in May (15) than any other month in his career.

RHP Chris Tillman extended his quality start streak to seven games which is a career high. Tillman allowed two runs on three hits and three walks with five strikeouts over seven innings. He has gone 5-0 with a 1.94 ERA (10 earned runs in 46 1/3 innings) during his streak.