LF Hyun Soo Kim reached base safely in all four of his plate appearances, finishing 3-for-3 with two doubles and a walk. It marked a career high for times on base and tied his single-game high for hits (also April 30 vs the White Sox). Kim last played on May 18 against the Mariners.

RHP Vance Worley worked two scoreless innings of relief, pitching around a pair of hits in the process. Worley has logged 20 consecutive scoreless innings, which is the second-longest active streak in the major leagues behind Astros RHP Will Harris (21 1/3 scoreless innings). All 16 of his relief appearances have been scoreless.

RHP Yovani Gallardo (right shoulder biceps tendinitis) completed a bullpen session Wednesday and is scheduled to throw a simulated game of two innings Saturday in Cleveland. Gallardo has been sidelined since April 23.

C Matt Wieters recorded his fifth consecutive multi-hit game and had his in four consecutive plate appearances dating to Tuesday night. He previously recorded multiple hits in five consecutive games (July 20-25, 2013), and his streak is the longest by a Baltimore player this season.