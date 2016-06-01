RHP Mike Wright (2-3, 5.05 ERA) opposes the Red Sox on Wednesday. Wright has allowed three earned runs or less in each of his last three starts, all Baltimore wins. He allowed four runs and five hits over five innings against Boston in a 9-5 win on April 12.

SS Manny Machado went 2 for 4 in Tuesday night's 6-2 loss to the Red Sox. He has now hit safely in seven of his last eight games, batting .367 (11 for 30) with five doubles, a homer, five runs scored and three RBIs.

C Francisco Pena was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket. Pena, 26, was batting .200 with two doubles, a triple, and six RBIs in 24 games at Pawtucket, and had hit safely in five of his last six games. Over 808 minor league games, he's batting .237 with 80 home runs and 358 RBIs. He's appeared in nine career major league games.

C Caleb Joseph (testicular injury) was placed on the 15-day disabled list. Joseph was struck by a foul tip during Monday's game and underwent a surgical procedure Monday night. Joseph is hitting .182 with two doubles and five runs scored over 23 games with Baltimore this season as Matt Wieters' backup.

RHP Kevin Gausman was victimized by the home run for his second straight outing in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Boston Red Sox. Gausman allowed back-to-back homers to start the game and surrendered a 3-run shot to Mookie Betts in the second inning. "Getting behind guys, not throwing quality pitches early in the game," he said of his early struggles. "Kind of seemed like the third inning, kind of found it, and by then it was too late." Gausman (0-3, 3.78 ERA) allowed three home runs in his previous start as well.

CF Adam Jones had two hits in Tuesday night's 6-2 loss to the Red Sox. Since being moved to the leadoff spot, Jones is 6 for 18 (.333) with four RBIs. His first inning single moved him past Melvin Mora (1,323) for sole possession of 11th place on the Orioles all-time hits list.