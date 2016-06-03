RHP Mike Wright was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk after a poor start Wednesday. He had a 2-3 record with a 5.88 ERA in 10 games (nine starts).

LHP Ashur Tolliver was sent back down to Triple-A Norfolk to make room for LHP T.J. McFarland. Tolliver made his major league debut last week and had an 0-0 record with a 6.75 ERA in four games.

LHP Brian Duensing had his contract purchased by the Orioles from Triple-A Norfolk. The 33-year old had a 1-0 record with 2.70 ERA with two saves overall in 15 games with two Triple-A clubs this year.