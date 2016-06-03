RHP Mike Wright was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk after a poor start Wednesday. He had a 2-3 record with a 5.88 ERA in 10 games (nine starts).

C Francisco Pena, son of former major league C Tony Pena, hit his first major league home run in this game. He, however, did not try to brush it off. The smile on his face in the locker room clearly told the story. “Every little kid has that dream,” Pena said. “It’s the first home run in the big leagues. It was real happy. It was a great feeling. The fans here were awesome.”

CF Adam Jones hit his 200th home run as an Oriole while banging out two in Thursday’s game win over the Red Sox. The big blast was his second of the night, and stats don’t mean much to the Orioles’ leader, who kind of shrugged it off. “It means I’ve been here a long time and been fortunate enough to stay healthy, fortunate enough to play in a ball park like Camden Yards that is what I still think is the most beautiful park in all of baseball,” Jones said. “Just having my teammates behind me day in and day out. I play for them, I play for myself and I play for what’s on my chest.”

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez still can’t find that consistency. He gave up just one hit in five shutout innings versus Boston Thursday, and then the Red Sox nailed him for five runs in the sixth, knocking the right-hander out of the game. Jimenez has struggled for the past month and hasn’t been able to put it all together. “They just came out swinging (there),” said Jimenez. “They hit pretty much everything I threw. I threw a couple fastballs up. In the first five innings, everything was down. I just got bit in that inning.”

RHP Yovani Gallardo continued on his rehab work Thursday. He threw three innings at Class A Frederick and gave up three runs on six hits. He struck out four with two walks, and manager Buck Showalter said afterward that they were pleased with the veteran’s work.

RF Mark Trumbo has really given the already-powerful Baltimore lineup a lift in the middle. He’s kind of taking on the role that DH/OF Nelson Cruz had two years ago, and doing it well. Trumbo did it again with two homers in Thursday’s game, the fourth time this season he’s hit more than one homer. Trumbo now has 17 homers and 42 RBIs.

LHP Brian Duensing had his contract purchased by the Orioles from Triple-A Norfolk. The 33-year old had a 1-0 record with 2.70 ERA with two saves overall in 15 games with two Triple-A clubs this year.