RHP Mike Wright was recalled Friday from Triple-A Norfolk after RHP Darren O'Day (right hamstring strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list. Wright is 2-3 with a 5.88 ERA and 36 strikeouts over 10 games, including nine starts, for the Orioles this season. In 22 career major league games (18 starts), Wright has gone 5-8 with a 5.96 ERA with 62 strikeouts. Wright was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on June 2, but because of the injury to O'Day, he was able to be recalled before the mandatory 10 days. Manager Buck Showalter has not decided whether Wright will start or throw out of the bullpen.

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez will get the start Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals despite his recent struggles. In his last outing Thursday against Boston, Jimenez started strong and allowed just one hit over the first five innings. But things fell apart in the sixth when he allowed five runs on six hits, including a three-run homer to David Ortiz that allowed the Red Sox to take a 5-4 lead. Jimenez has allowed 28 runs (24 earned) and 33 hits with 16 walks in 21 2/3 innings in his past five starts. He's 2-6 with a 6.59 ERA in 11 starts this season.

RHP Yovani Gallardo (right shoulder bicep tendinitis) did not have any setbacks after his first rehab start at Class A Frederick on Thursday. He will now throw 75 to 80 pitches in five-plus innings for Triple-A Norfolk on June 7. "We have to wait and see how that goes and we'll go from there," Gallardo said. "I feel great today. A little soreness, which was to be expected. It's a good sign because it means you're getting full extension."

1B Chris Davis got his 100th career home run at Camden Yards -- third all-time behind Rafael Palmeiro (124) and Adam Jones (110). It was also his first homer since May 20 and he has 11 on the season. Davis is batting .218 with 29 RBIs.

RHP Chris Tillman snapped a six-game winning streak, one shy of tying his career high. The right-hander allowed five runs on eight hits with five strikeouts and two walks in 5 2/3 innings against the Yankees on Friday. Tillman had given up just one home run in his first eight starts, but allowed eight long balls in his last four outings. "I just started falling behind," Tillman said. "I think any time you're trying to make pitches from behind in the count, guys are going to make you pay when you start missing over the plate. Especially early on, when you're falling behind, if you try to make pitches behind in the count, it's not going to go in your favor."

RHP Darren O'Day (right hamstring strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list Friday. Manager Buck Showalter was confident the injury will not be a long-term problem. "I hope to get him back by (June 15)," Showalter said. "I am cautiously optimistic about that." O'Day, who is the primary set-up man, is 2-1 with a 3.15 ERA, two saves, and 25 strikeouts in 22 games this season. In a corresponding move, RHP Mike Wright was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk.