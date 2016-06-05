RHP Tyler Wilson's recent problems continued in Saturday's loss to New York as he gave up five runs on seven hits in only four innings. Wilson (2-5) often experiences trouble with one big inning, and that happened again as New York posted four in the fourth and handed the right-hander his fourth straight loss. "Just made a lot of mistakes," Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. "Uncharacteristically up. Threw a lot of pitches. Never found his way. Kind of fighting his command. Unusual for him."

LHP T.J. McFarland is a possibility to start Monday's series opener against the Kansas City Royals. Showalter said McFarland will be an option to start that game -- as well as RHP Mike Wright or someone else. RHP Vance Worley now is not an option since he pitched in relief on Saturday.

CF Adam Jones made a bit of Orioles' history with his three-run homer on Saturday. That gave him 370 career RBIs at Oriole Park, which passed Cal Ripken, Jr. (368) for the top spot on the club's all-time list. In addition, Jones now has hit three homers in his last five games. "One of my boys just told me [about the RBI record] a few minutes ago," Jones said. "I think that's pretty cool. It means I've been around here a little bit, and I'm fortunate enough to be healthy, to play with some really good players over the years to get on base and score runs to allow me to get RBIs."

DH Pedro Alvarez's bat appears to be finally adjusting to American League pitching. He homered for the second time in five games in Saturday's contest and now has a season-best five-game hitting streak. Alvarez is batting .333 (7-for-21) during that time period with at least one RBI in four consecutive games.

RF Mark Trumbo leads the majors with 18 homers after belting a solo shot in Saturday's loss and continues to be on a recent hot streak. Trumbo has hit safely in nine of his last 11 games with five homers and 12 RBIs during that time.