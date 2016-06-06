C Francisco Pena got his second start Sunday since being recalled from Triple-A Norfolk on May 31. It was a special day because Pena’s father and former catcher Tony Pena, is the first base coach for New York. Francisco Pena hit a homer in his first game Thursday against the Red Sox. “Just to see the joy on Tony’s face on Thursday when we were coming here when his son hit the homerun,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. “It’s just really special for him to watch. I was asked the question do you think Tony, when he looks at his career, would rather have the success he had or the success for his sons. I know it’s for his sons. Tony is such a great family man. I‘m sure he’s on cloud nine today.” Pena went 2 for 3.

C Caleb Joseph (testicular injury) was back in the clubhouse Sunday after undergoing surgery. “He said he wasn’t coming back until he wasn’t embarrassed to walk,” said Orioles manager Buck Showalter, who did not speculate on when Joseph might be activated from the DL. “There’s a certain period they go through, even though you feel like doing it, they tell you it’s too risky until X number of days, so we’re not close to that yet.” Joseph is batting .182 in 23 games this year.

RHP Kevin Gausman remains winless in nine starts, despite another effective outing where he got no run support. He allowed one run on seven hits with five strikeouts and two walks in six innings. Gausman is 0-4 with a 3.52 ERA. “I felt like I was in a lot of 3-1, 2-1 counts,” Gausman said. “I think I only walked two guys so that was good, but I had a good feel for my circle changeup tonight and that kind of got me out of a lot of jams and threw some great curveballs when I needed to.”

SS J.J. Hardy (left foot fracture) was able to play catch from 90 feet for the first time during his rehab. “That was good to see, that he was out on the field and throwing because you have to carry a little pressure on the foot to do that,” said manager Buck Showalter. “That was good to see.” Hardy was placed on the DL on May 3, retroactive to the previous day. He is batting .244 with two homers and eight RBIs in 22 games this season.

RF Mark Trumbo entered Sunday’s series finale against the Yankees having hit safely nine of 11 games. He also led the American League with 18 home runs. However, Trumbo struck out three times on nine pitches against Yankees starter CC Sabathia. Trumbo did earn a key walk in the eighth and eventually scored in Baltimore’s 3-1 victory.