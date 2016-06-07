RHP Mike Wright bounced back from the shortest start of his young career in his last outing June 1. Wright (3-3) was much more effective Monday against Kansas City, allowing one unearned run on five hits with four strikeouts and two walks over seven innings. "He got a do-over," Orioles manager Buck Showalter said about Wright. "Not many people do. I think he would have eventually gotten one anyway, but it came a little faster. It's kind of like we got the benefits. Like I said before, I don't care how well you pitch down there, when you've had some challenges up here, you don't really gain all the answers just from going down there. But it's kind of like he took all the things we've been talking (about) that he's capable of doing better and he did them tonight. We'll see what the future holds."

C Caleb Joseph (testicular injury) will be out for at least four weeks after undergoing surgery. "He'll be doing everything else except taking the risk of catching," manager Buck Showalter said. Joseph was hit with a foul ball in the groin area May 30 against Boston. He is batting .182 in 23 games this year.

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez, who is looking to get on track and possibly ensure he keeps his spot in the rotation, takes the mound Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals. Jimenez is 0-3 with a 9.97 ERA with 16 walks in his past five starts. He ranks No. 102 among major league pitchers with a 1.85 WHIP.

SS J.J. Hardy (left foot fracture) took 25 grounds balls at the Orioles' spring training facility Monday in Sarasota, Fla. "He's out there moving around a little bit," manager Buck Showalter said. "That's good to see. He's taking dry swings now. A little tee ball. He's moving along." Hardy was placed on the disabled list on May 3, retroactive to the previous day. He is batting .244 with two homers and eight RBIs in 22 games this season.

RHP Yovani Gallardo (right shoulder bicep tendinitis) is making a rehab start for Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday. He could "potentially" return to the Orioles rotation following that appearance, according to manager Buck Showalter. "He spent a lot of time in the weight room," Showalter said. "He lost some weight."