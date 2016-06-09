LF Hyun Soo Kim remains hot at the plate. He got hits in his first two at-bats Tuesday, using his bat like a pool cue to land singles to left and center. Kim now has hits in 16 of the 24 games he has played in this year with eight multi-hit efforts, producing a .378 average.

RHP Mychal Givens continued his recent roll. He struck out four batters in two hitless innings of relief. The side-winder is 5-0 with a 1.03 ERA and 37 strikeouts in his past 21 appearances.

SS Manny Machado was ejected after charging the mound and punching Royals RHP Yordano Ventura, who plunked him with a 99 mph fastball.

C Caleb Joseph (testicular injury/surgery) will report to Double-A Bowie, about 30 minutes from Oriole Park, on June 14 to slowly start rehab work. He won’t be able to catch just yet but might be able to play as a DH.

3B Ryan Flaherty is slowly making his way out of an early-season slump, something that has bugged him before. Flaherty hit his first homer of the season, a long shot on to Eutaw Street at Camden Yards leading off the second, and he has hits in eight of his last 10 games. He has raised his average from .175 to .213.

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez broke a personal three-game losing streak but was shaky in getting the victory in Baltimore’s 9-1 decision over the Royals on Tuesday. Jimenez still couldn’t find the great control and command the Orioles are looking for from him as he walked three while striking out four in five-plus innings. Command has been an issue for Jimenez most of this season.

1B Chris Davis got his first day off this season. Showalter said Davis is battling a few minor issues, including a thumb problem. But Davis will return Thursday in Toronto.

RF Mark Trumbo has registered at least one RBI in five of his last seven games. He drove in four in Tuesday’s win, thanks to a two-run homer and a two-run double. Trumbo has a .423 average during the seven games. His homer came right after SS Manny Machado and RHP Yordano Ventura brawled in the fifth. “It was really nice,” Trumbo said of his homer, which was followed by 1B Chris Davis’ round-tripper. “That’s what you want to see. There’s a lot of emotions going on, and there’s a lot of things that can happen. Hopefully you can use it to your advantage, not the other way around.”