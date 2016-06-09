C Caleb Joseph (testicular injury/surgery) will report to Double-A Bowie, about 30 minutes from Oriole Park, on June 14 to slowly start rehab work. He won’t be able to catch just yet but might be able to play as a DH.

RHP Brad Brach closed the door Wednesday, getting the last five outs for his second save. Brach stretched his scoreless streak to 10 games (12 1/3 innings) and has 37 strikeouts in 26 appearances this year.

3B Ryan Flaherty smiled after the game when asked about how good it felt to help more on offense. He’s been known more for his defensive skills and versatility -- he can play almost anywhere -- but has helped more lately at the plate. Flaherty hit a 446-foot homer Tuesday, and his two-run double proved the key blow in Wednesday’s 4-0 victory. “It’s just nice to try to help contribute and try to help the team win the game,” Flaherty said. “Yeah, you hear versatility enough so if you can do something offensively, it’s nice.”

RHP Yovani Gallardo (shoulder) said he felt good after his five-inning rehab outing at Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday and that he and the Orioles will be talking about what the next step is from here. RHP Ubaldo Jimenez is listed as the starter for Sunday in Toronto, so Gallardo’s situation after he takes a work day will help decide the next move. “I‘m anxious to get out there, but at the same time, we have to discuss the proper way to go about it,” Gallardo said before Wednesday’s game. “Being out four-five weeks, it’s always difficult. But I feel good. I’ve been throwing real well.”

1B Chris Davis got his first day off this season. Showalter said Davis is battling a few minor issues, including a thumb problem. But Davis will return Thursday in Toronto.

RHP Chris Tillman has improved from last year. He went 11-11 with a 4.99 ERA in 2015, but is 8-1 this season after his seventh straight victory Wednesday night. He scattered eight hits in 7 1/3 innings versus Kansas City in a 4-0 win and again showed solid command of his fastball and good use of his other pitches. “I felt pretty good in the bullpen coming in and I was able to carry it over,” Tillman said.