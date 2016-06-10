RHP Cody Sedlock was taken by the Orioles in the MLB draft Thursday with the 27th overall pick by the Orioles. The 20-year-old from the University of Illinois was primarily a reliever for his first two college seasons before moving into the starting rotation and setting a school strikeout record with 116 in 101 1/3 innings. His best pitch is a heavy sinker, which sits at 91-93 miles per hour as a starter. It can reach 96 when he pitches in short relief.

3B Manny Machado said he will appeal his four-game suspension for his part in Tuesday’s brawl with the Kansas City Royals. Machado charged the mound after being hit in the back by a 99 mile per hour fastball from Royals RHP Yordano Ventura, who received a nine-game suspension. Teams with a player suspended must play with 24 instead of 25 players. “It’s tough for any team with 24 players,” manager Buck Showalter said. No date has been set for an appeal hearing so Machado will play at least through the four-game series in Toronto. Machado was 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI Thursday.

RHP Kevin Gausman will be seeking his first win of the season when he makes his 10th start of the season Friday in the second game of a four-game series at Rogers Centre. He has three losses and an ERA of 3.52. He allowed seven hits, two walks and one run in six innings Sunday in a no decision against the New York Yankees, a 3-1 Orioles win. He is 2-1 with a 3.03 ERA in nine career games, including four starts against the Blue Jays.

Orioles RHP Yovani Gallardo (biceps tendinitis) likely will make one more start on his rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Norfolk Monday. If all goes well then he could return to the starting rotation from the disabled list to face the Blue Jays on June 18 at Camden Yards. He has been on the disabled list since April 23.

1B Chris Davis hit his 13th homer of the season Thursday to tie the game in the seventh inning. He then hit his second sacrifice fly of the game in the ninth to provide what turned out to be the winning run in the 6-5 victory over the Blue Jays. Since 2008, no one has hit more home runs against the Blue Jays than Davis, who has 32 against them. Boston Red Sox DH David Ortiz is next at 31.