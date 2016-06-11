RHP Mike Wright makes his 12th appearance and 11th start of the season Saturday in the third contest of the four-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Wright allowed five hits, two walks and one unearned run Monday in the 4-1 win over the Kansas City Royals. He lost to the Blue Jays on April 19 at Camden Yards, allowing three runs, six hits and three walks in six innings of a 4-3 game. In four career games (three starts) against Toronto, he is 0-3 with a 7.11 ERA.

LHP Zach Britton set a club record Thursday when he earned his 19th save in 19 chances to open the season. RHP Chris Ray was 18-for-18 from April 3-June 17 to open the 2006 season for Baltimore. He needs eight more saves to become the fifth pitcher with 100 or more career saves with the Orioles.

RHP Brad Brach took his first loss of the season Friday when he gave up a walk-off homer to Blue Jays 1B/DH Edwin Encarnacion to lead off the bottom of the 10th in a 4-3 setback. It was his first loss since Sept. 28, 2015 -- also against Toronto. “Every time we come here it’s always close games, especially against this team,” Brach said. “This seems to be the way every game is against them. Every pitch counts and you’ve just got to get the outs when you can and get the runs when you can. Tonight was just one of those nights, we didn’t get it when we needed it.” Brach pitched a perfect bottom of the ninth to force the extra inning.

1B Chris Davis hit his 14th homer of the season Friday in the 4-3 loss to the Blue Jays and has 15 career homers at Rogers Centre in 149 at-bats there. The 9.3 AB/home run ratio is the best of any of the 345 players with at least 100 at-bats at Rogers Centre.

OF Nolan Reimold lost a hit because of a scoring change. In the bottom of the seventh inning Monday in the 4-1 victory over the Kansas City Royals, Reimold hit a ground ball to third base that was originally scored a single. The play has been changed so that 3B Whit Merrifield has been charged with a throwing error. The change makes the third run scored unearned. With the change, Reimold was 0-for-3 with a run scored.