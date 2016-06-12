LHP T.J. McFarland allowed five hits, two walks and five runs in two innings to account for most of the season-high seven runs scored against the Orioles’ bullpen in their 11-6 loss on Saturday to the Blue Jays. One of the hits was a three-run homer by DH Edwin Encarnacion in a five-run sixth. McFarland stayed in the game against tough right-handed hitters like Encarnacion and 3B Josh Donaldson because of a shortage of available relievers. “I wasn’t hitting the strike zone as much as I normally do; those two walks there in the sixth were costly,” said McFarland, who took the loss. “It’s real tough. Obviously, our offense is incredible right now, and really as a pitching staff all we need to do is just put some zeros up when we need it. Today, I wasn’t able to do that. It’s a situation where I‘m called upon that I’ve got to come through. I put in a lot of hard work. Those situations come up, I‘m just going to look at video and come back tomorrow and try to get better at it, but today just didn’t work out.”

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez will make his 13th start of the season on Sunday in the finale of a four-game series with the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. He has faced Toronto once this season, allowing five hits, four walks and two runs while striking out six in five innings on April 20 at Camden Yards. He did not factor in the decision as the Orioles won 4-3. He is 8-6 with a 3.87 ERA in 14 career outings, including 13 starts, against the Blue Jays. In Jimenez’s most recent start on Tuesday, he allowed nine hits, three walks and one run in five innings of a 9-1 win over the Royals. He has not pitched more than 5 2/3 innings in his past six starts in which he is 1-3 with an 8.44 ERA.

RHP Yovani Gallardo (right biceps tendinitis) will leave the Orioles on Sunday to go to Charlotte, N.C., and make his second rehabilitation start with Triple-A Norfolk and his third overall on Monday. He went on the disabled list on April 23. If all goes well, Gallardo will start for the Orioles next Saturday against the Blue Jays at Camden Yards. “I‘m OK with it,” Gallardo said. “It took a group decision on that. Obviously, I don’t think it would hurt to go out there and repeat 85 pitches again. Like I said before, I haven’t been through this. I haven’t been through rehabbing my shoulder and it’s just one of those things that I have to listen to the pitching coach and whatever everybody else says. But you know what, I‘m feeling good. I‘m excited to get this next one on Monday, get it out of the way, get a little extra work and prepare for my first start here.”

1B Chris Davis hit his 15th home run of the season, a two-run shot in the fourth inning, in an 11-6 loss to the Blue Jays on Saturday. He has hit a home run in four straight games for the fourth time in his career. Davis has 16 homers at Rogers Centre, his most at any park on the road.

INF Paul Janish made his seventh start of the season at third base on Saturday and singled in his first at-bat. He was 1-for-3 before INF Pedro Alvarez batted for him the ninth inning of the 11-6 loss to the Blue Jays.