RHP Tyler Wilson is seeking his first career win against Boston in Wednesday’s start. Wilson (2-5, 4.73 ERA) is 0-1 with a 2.79 ERA in two appearances against Boston, including one start. The 26-year-old surrendered a season-high-tying five runs on seven hits and three walks and struck out three over 5 2/3 innings in his last start Thursday atToronto.

3B Manny Machado blasted a two-run home run in Tuesday’s first inning, giving him 17 homers and 41 RBIs on the year. It was the 33rd go-ahead homer of his career and sixth of the year. Machado has now homered in back-to-back gamers contests against Boston for the first time in his career.

RHP Zach Britton was the star of Tuesday night’s pitchers’ duel at Fenway Park, even though he only pitched 1 2/3 innings. Britton entered with runners on the corners and one out with a two-run lead in the eighth and got out of the jam having allowed just an RBI single. In the ninth inning, he struck out the side for his 20th save and he is 8-for-8 in saves requiring more than three outs. “He’s come up big for us all year,” Orioles starter Chris Tillman said of Britton’s five-out save. “Tough situations, time in and time out, he’s getting the job done.”

RHP Vance Worley (right groin strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list Tuesday. Worley said he was injured during Sunday’s relief outing. “I think Vance will be ready before the 15 days,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said (via the Baltimore Sun). “The problem is he?s never had a leg issue before, and we just don’t have any history to go on.” Worley is 2-0 with a 2.66 ERA in 17 appearances (two starts) with Baltimore this season.

2B Jonathan Schoop hit a solo home run off Boston starter David Price inTuesday’s seventh inning, providing Baltimore with the decisive run in a 3-2 win. It was his first career homer against the Red Sox, and six of his seven home runs this year have come in the seventh or later.

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday, but did not pitch. He is 1-6 with a 3.59 ERA over 12 starts with Norfolk this year.

RHP Ubaldo Jiminez was moved to the Orioles’ bullpen Tuesday.

RHP Yovani Gallardo (right shoulder bicep tendinitis) will be activated from the disabled list to start Saturday against Toronto.

RHP Chris Tillman kept the majors’ top offense in check Tuesday, pitching seven-one run innings while giving up just five hits and two walks while striking out seven. Tillman threw a season-high 120 pitches, giving up his lone run on his 111th pitch -- a solo homer to Jackie Bradley Jr. He has won eight straight decisions and hasn’t lost since April 14. “Every single pitch that I saw besides the one I actually made contact with was dotted,” Bradley said of Tillman. “Perfect pitches.” Tillman improved to 9-1 with a 2.87 ERA through 14 starts.