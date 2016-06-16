RHP Tyler Wilson was named by manager Buck Showalter to start Thursday night's final contest of the three-game series with the Red Sox. Showalter made the call of Wilson over Mike Wright, who would have been on regular rest. Wilson makes his third appearance (second start) against the Red Sox this season. He lost to Boston on May 30. Wilson is 2-5 with a 4.73 ERA and has allowed 10 earned runs on 14 hits in 9 2/3 innings over his last two starts.

LHP Andy Oliver, who opted out of a Triple-A deal with Baltimore's Norfolk affiliate, re-signed with that team.

RHP Kevin Gausman still hasn't won this season, falling to 0-4 with seven no-decisions with a poor outing Wednesday night. Gausman retired the first four hitters but gave up a run in the second and five in the third as the Red Sox ripped five straight hits -- the fifth a three-run homer clear out of Fenway Park by Hanley Ramirez. In all, seven of eight straight hitters had hits and Gausman was done after three, allowing a season-high six earned runs.

CF Adam Jones hit a two-run homer to get the Orioles on the board Wednesday night. It was his 12th homer of the season and all have come against right-handed pitchers. He has three homers and five RBIs in his last three games against the Red Sox and his 83 career RBIs rank sixth among active players against Boston. The homer was Baltimore's 32nd in the last 12 games, the most by a team over 12 games since the Atlanta Braves had 36 in 2006.

RHP Yovani Gallardo comes off the disabled list to start against the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday in Baltimore. As of Wednesday night, he was the only Baltimore starter officially slotted for the three-game series.

1B Chris Davis snapped an 0-for-25 streak against the Red Sox with a single in the sixth inning. He also walked in the eighth.