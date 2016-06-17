RHP Tyler Wilson, struggling over his last two starts, danced through several hard-hit balls early and beat the Boston Red Sox on Thursday night. Wilson, who had allowed 10 earned runs on 14 hits in 9 2/3 innings in his last two outing, pitched to his first win in six starts, throwing eight shutout innings in the 5-1 victory. “I want to give a round of applause to Tyler Wilson,” said teammate Adam Jones. “To stifle a lineup like this, he did a really good job throwing strike one. I think today’s about him, I don’t care about myself. Today’s about him. He went out there and in a rubber match of this game, a big series win and threw eight innings, eight strong innings.”

RHP Mike Wright opens the Orioles’ three-game home series against the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night. Wright, 3-3 with a 5.31 ERA for the season but is 2-0 with four no-decisions in his last six starts -- the Orioles going 5-1 in those six games. This is his second straight start against the Blue Jays, he’s 0-1 with one no-decision in two starts this season but 0-3 with a 7.13 ERA against them in his two-season career. He has walked 15 in 17 2/3 innings against Toronto, with Ryan Goins (4-for-6) one of several Jays with good numbers against him.

2B Jonathan Schoop had an RBI doubles in the fifth inning and is 7-for-19 with four RBIs in the last five games. He has an RBI in three straight games.

CF Adam Jones drilled a two-run homer completely out of Fenway Park and added an RBI double in Thursday night’s win. He has a five-game hitting streak and has four homers and eight RBIs during the streak. The homer was his 25th at Fenway Park, sixth among active major leaguers, and he has four homers in the last four games against the Red Sox.

SS J.J. Hardy is due to come off the disabled list any day and it could be as early as Friday night.