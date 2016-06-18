FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Baltimore Orioles - PlayerWatch
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
June 18, 2016 / 11:11 PM / a year ago

Baltimore Orioles - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Mike Wright was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk after his second shortest outing of the season Friday night.

C Caleb Joseph (testicular injury) has not yet been cleared to catch, but began a rehab assignment Friday at Single-A Frederick.

3B Ryan Flaherty homered and doubled in Friday night’s 13-3 loss to Toronto. He is now batting .271 (13 for 48) with nine RBIs over his last 16 games.

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez surrendered five earned runs on four hits over 2 1/3 innings in his first relief appearance of the season. It was the fifth relief outing of his career and the first since he threw one inning on Sept. 28th, 2014 at Toronto.

SS J.J. Hardy (broken left foot) worked out on the field prior to Friday night’s game.

RHP Yovani Gallardo (1-1, 7.00) will be activated from the disabled list and start Saturday’s game against the Blue Jays.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.