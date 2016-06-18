RHP Mike Wright was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk after his second shortest outing of the season Friday night.

C Caleb Joseph (testicular injury) has not yet been cleared to catch, but began a rehab assignment Friday at Single-A Frederick.

3B Ryan Flaherty homered and doubled in Friday night’s 13-3 loss to Toronto. He is now batting .271 (13 for 48) with nine RBIs over his last 16 games.

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez surrendered five earned runs on four hits over 2 1/3 innings in his first relief appearance of the season. It was the fifth relief outing of his career and the first since he threw one inning on Sept. 28th, 2014 at Toronto.

SS J.J. Hardy (broken left foot) worked out on the field prior to Friday night’s game.

RHP Yovani Gallardo (1-1, 7.00) will be activated from the disabled list and start Saturday’s game against the Blue Jays.