RHP Mychal Givens threw two shutout innings Saturday. But he made a solid defensive play -- something that's been an issue at times for Baltimore pitchers -- sliding to pick up a sacrifice bunt from RF Ezequiel Carrera and making a quick throw to nail him at first in the seventh. That prevented the Jays from getting a bigger threat, and they did not score.

3B/SS Manny Machado will accept the four-game suspension from the brawl in the Kansas City series and begin serving it Sunday. He will not appeal. This will end his streak of 229 consecutive games played. The Orioles will not be able to replace his spot in the roster and will remain one player short for the next four games -- and Machado clearly was not thrilled with the final outcome of this situation. "All I can say is I wish whoever is making those opinions could step in the batter's box and try to get hit by a 99-mph fastball -- a couple times thrown at them. But, like I said, whatever happened, happened. It's in the past now," Machado said.

LHP Zach Britton remained perfect Saturday but it wasn't easy. He walked two and gave up a single before getting a game-ending double-play grounder from 3B Josh Donaldson. Britton has 21 saves in his 21 save chances.

2B Jonathan Schoop had struggled recently, going hitless in his last five at-bats, but snapped out of it with by going 3-for-4 with three runs scored and an RBI in Saturday's 4-2 victory. Schoop homered and doubled as 27 of his 66 hits this year have been for extra bases.

SS J.J. Hardy returned Saturday after missing about six weeks with a fractured left foot. He's the quarterback of the Baltimore infield defensively, and his return makes an already very good defense that much stronger. Hardy helped turn a double play with the bases loaded and one out in the ninth to close out the victory. "It's a good feeling to have him back," Orioles manager Buck Showalter said.

RHP Yovani Gallardo made his first start since April 22 after coming off the disabled list on Saturday (right bicep tendinitis). He allowed two runs in five innings to earn the victory.