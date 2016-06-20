RHP Tyler Wilson (3-5, 4.16 ERA) was named the starter for the series opener against the San Diego Padres on Tuesday. Wilson is looking to build on his last start when he threw eight shutout innings against the Boston Red Sox. Wilson will stay in Baltimore while the team travels to Texas for a makeup game from an April 17 postponement because of rain.

3B Manny Machado was out of the lineup Sunday against the Texas Rangers, serving the first contest of a four-game suspension for charging the mound and punching Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura on June 7. It also snapped Machado's major league-leading active consecutive games streak at 229. Machado, who declined to appeal the suspension, is batting .317 with 17 homers and 42 RBIs. Machado leads all American League third basemen in All Star voting. Orioles manager Buck Showalter said Machado will work out while he serves the suspension. "He'll get his work in somewhere and hopefully be ready Friday," Showalter said.

2B Jonathan Schoop had an RBI single in the fourth inning on Sunday against the Blue Jays. Schoop now has 39 RBIs on the season (245 at-bats), equaling his injury-shortened 2015 season total (305 at-bats). Schoop homered and had three hits for the second straight day for Baltimore. "This division's got really good offense," Schoop said. "They got really good offense, and we've got really good offense. We can score a lot of runs in one inning, and they can do it, too. This division's got really good offense, but today, we had a big offensive game, and we came out on top."

RHP Kevin Gausman will start Monday in Texas. The contest is a makeup game from an April 17 postponement because of rain, creating a rare one-game road trip for Baltimore. Gausman (0-4, 4.14 ERA) is still looking for his first victory of 2016 after starting the season on the disabled list with a right shoulder strain.

C Matt Wieters had another solid game for the Orioles on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays. Wieters tied a career high with four hits, including his seventh home run of the season. He also had four RBIs. "It's going to take (a lot of) runs to beat these guys and we knew that going in," Wieters said about the Blue Jays. "When you have the lead you're going to have to keep adding on, so it was good to be able to add on there."

RHP Chris Tillman extended a career high with his ninth consecutive win Sunday against Toronto. Tillman has traditionally struggled against the Blue Jays, going 4-10 with a 5.65 ERA in his previous 21. This time, Tillman got out of a couple of jams to avoid the big inning. He allowed four runs on five hits with four strikeouts over five innings. "I finished up good," Tillman said. "It was a little struggle early on. I think fastball command was a little off, but we finished up well. Made some pitches when we needed to and like I said, the boys picked me up, picked me up big time today. Tough day on the bullpen, but we came out of everything with a big series win."

RHP Darren O'Day (right hamstring strain) continues to progress with his rehab. He simulated his delivery off flat ground for the first time Sunday. When asked about a timeline for his potential return, Orioles manager Buck Showalter did not have a specific date. "We can see one developing," Showalter said. O'Day could need one or two rehab assignments.