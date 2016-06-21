FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
June 22, 2016 / 3:56 AM / a year ago

Baltimore Orioles - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Tyler Wilson (3-5, 4.16 ERA) makes his 11th start to open a two-game home series against San Diego on Tuesday. The O's are 5-5 in his starts, averaging 5.19 runs in support. Wilson has five quality starts, good for third on the club.

OF Joey Rickard extended his hit streak to a team-high six games with his second-inning double to drive in a run. He is hitting .435 (10-for-23) with two doubles, a home run and four runs during his streak.

RHP Dylan Bundy made the most of his first appearance since June 15 with three scoreless innings on Monday. He retired all nine batters he faced in his longest outing this season and struck out three.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
