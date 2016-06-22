RHP Oliver Drake was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk.

RHP Oliver Drake was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk for Tuesday's game. He posted a 2.02 ERA with 10 saves in 27 games and saw some time with the Orioles last year. Drake threw two scoreless innings but uncorked a wild pitch on his first offering that cut the Baltimore lead to 6-5. He later gave up an RBI groundout that gave the Padres the lead for good.

RHP Tyler Wilson turned in a good effort on Tuesday night, giving up three runs in six innings and worked out of trouble several times as the Padres stranded eight while the right-hander was on the mound. Wilson has given up three runs in his last 14 innings. "I felt good," he said. "We were there, we had a chance to win. That's my job as a starter."

LHP Zach Britton allowed just three runs this season before Tuesday's game. That didn't affect the Padres. He gave up three runs in the ninth inning, struggling for the second straight time and ending his 17-game (and 19-inning) scoreless streak. "For me especially, (I was) trying to keep that game close right there, a one-run game," Britton said. "Especially with our offense, we know that they can put some runs on the board. Just a frustrating performance, but we'll come out ready to go tomorrow."

INF Paul Janish was outrighted to Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday. He has three days to decide whether or not to take the assignment. If he refuses, he becomes a free agent. Janish had a .194 average in 14 games with the Orioles this season.

DH Pedro Alvarez is slowly heating up after a shaky start. He homered twice and drove in five runs in Tuesday's loss and now is hitting .311 in June. Alvarez has raised his batting average to .240. "(I'm) a lot more comfortable. I'm feeling better, and you know, any time you can get an opportunity to get some ABs and see some pitches, that's going to add to that comfort level," Alvarez said.

LHP Brian Duensing had his pitching elbow examined Tuesday when the team returned to Baltimore from Texas. He told the team on Monday that it was bothering him and could not pitch. There was no word afterward on the injury.