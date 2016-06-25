3B Manny Machado played for the first time since Saturday after sitting out a four-game suspension. The crowd gave him a huge ovation on his first at-bat, and he finished 2-for-4 with a solo homer in the eighth. He clearly was happy to return to the field and worked hard during his break. “I wasn’t sitting at home and just drinking some beer and not doing anything,” he said. “I was in here working, working out in the cage, doing what I needed to do to stay fresh.”

C Caleb Joseph (testicular injury and surgery) will catch in a game for the first time since the operation with Class A Frederick on Monday. He has been hitting in rehab games and catching in the bullpen, and if all goes well, it’s possible he could join the Orioles in San Diego next week. Manager Buck Showalter said they’ll evaluate the situation after Joseph catches Monday.

LHP T.J. McFarland came to Baltimore on Friday and will be the 26th man for the team’s split doubleheader on Saturday. McFarland should give the team some badly needed help in a bullpen that’s been taxed by over-use and injuries.

CF Adam Jones also remained on a roll. His homer in the sixth began a four-run rally that gave Baltimore the lead for good. He’s hit safely in 11 of his last 12 games with a .302 average during that time.

RHP Yovani Gallardo made his second start since coming off the disabled and allowed three runs on seven hits in 5 1/3 innings. He allowed no runs after a three-run first and has given up five runs in 10 1/3 innings in his first two starts. He kept the Orioles in the game but they’re hoping he improves and goes longer in his starts. “What I saw different was he got the first inning behind him. That may sound (unusual),” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “He hasn’t been out there in a while. I think he’s still a little frustrated with his command a little bit, got some balls where he didn’t want to get them and paid the price early.”

1B Chris Davis has enjoyed the month of June. He went 2-for-4 on Friday, including the game-turning two-run single. Davis is hitting .268 in June with 16 RBIs in 21 games this month.

LHP Brian Duensing’s surgery on Friday to remove bone chips from his pitching elbow went fine, manager Buck Showalter said. Duensing goes to Sarasota, Fla., in the next day or two to begin rehab work, Showalter said.

