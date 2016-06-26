2B Jonathan Schoop also keeps enjoying the month of June. He extended his hitting streak to eight games and is hitting .455 in that time. Plus, Schoop's hit safely in 20 of his 24 games played this month. He's also posted four homers and 14 RBIs in June.

RHP Kevin Gausman picked up his first win this season in Saturday's opener. Gausman (1-5), making his 13th start, allowed four hits and struck out seven without a walk over 7 2/3 shutout innings. He tied a career-high with 113 pitches and lowered his ERA from 4.37 to 3.93. "Every time you take the mound you expect to win. That's what I've done 13 times now," Gausman said.

LHP T.J. McFarland was sent back down to Triple-A Norfolk after Saturday's second game. The team brought him up to be the 26th man for this doubleheader.

CF Adam Jones has found his power stroke in June. He homered in Saturday's nightcap, banging out 10 overall in June. But his biggest play might have come on defense, making a diving catch with the bases loaded and Tampa Bay already up 4-0. That could have broken the game open.

C Matt Wieters joked after the nightcap that he felt fine since it was just a one-game day for him. He should also feel good after homering twice, his first multi-homer game this season, and driving in three runs as the Orioles rallied to win the nightcap. Wieters has been coming up with a number of key hits in tough situations, helping the Orioles with their habit of winning after falling behind early. "It's just trying to hit the barrel as many times as possible," Wieters said. "I was able to get a couple of pitches up and get them to go out."

RHP Chris Tillman's biggest problems this season have come in the early innings. It's also been an issue throughout his career. Baseballreference.com said that Tillman's first-inning ERA (entering Saturday) was 5.06 with his second-inning at 4.80. The numbers drastically fall after that, and he allowed four runs in the first three innings of his start in the nightcap, when Tillman got a no-decision and kept his nine-game winning streak alive despite allowing six runs in five innings. "Just poor execution, I think," Tillman said. "I got ahead of a lot of guys, and I think I gave up three or four 0-2 hits. That can't happen."

DH Pedro Alvarez has been hitting better in key situations lately. He did that again in Saturday's opener with his two-run single that broke the game open and gave the Orioles a 5-0 lead. His average moved up to .236. Alvarez has 26 RBIs.