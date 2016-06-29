LF Hyun Soo Kim batted eighth for just the second time this season Tuesday in Baltimore's win at San Diego. "In the National League, you have to do things differently," manager Buck Showalter said. Kim looked comfortable in the spot as he paced the Orioles with three RBIs and hit his second homer of the season.

RHP Vance Worley (right groin strain) moved his rehab assignment to Class A Frederick on Tuesday, and he pitched three scoreless, hitless innings. He struck out two without issuing a walk.

C Caleb Joseph (testicular injury and surgery) continues to make progress on his minor league rehabilitation. However, he is not expected to join the Orioles on their next stop in Seattle. "He caught eight innings (recently) and said he felt fine," manager Buck Showalter said. "But we think he needs a little more time."

LHP T.J. McFarland was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday, and he gave up three runs in one inning at San Diego. He was up with the Orioles as the 26th man during Saturday's doubleheader.

1B Chris Davis hit his 19th homer of the season and the 180th as an Oriole on Tuesday in a win over the Padres. That pushed Davis past Frank Robinson for ninth place on the team's all-time home run list. Davis has hit three homers since Saturday.

RHP Darren Day (hamstring) had a bullpen session before the game that was so-so. "It wasn't a setback but it didn't go like we wanted," Orioles manager Buck Showalter said.

RHP Darren O'Day (hamstring) threw a bullpen session, and the results were mixed. "He didn't have a setback, but it didn't go as we had hoped," manager Buck Showalter said. "With his hamstring, it's tough with his delivery in the pressure he puts on that leg."