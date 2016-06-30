RHP Vance Worley (groin) came out of his latest rehab assignment feeling good. He will leave the disabled list and meet the Orioles in Seattle, their next stop in a three-city road trip. He's expected to work out of the bullpen.

C Caleb Joseph (testicular injury) is close to rejoining the club -- possibly in Seattle, where Baltimore lands next. Francisco Pena caught in Wednesday's win over the Padres, but Pena could be the odd man out when Joseph returns.

RHP Yovani Gallardo won his 105th game Wednesday, claiming sole possession of third place on the all-time wins list among Mexican-born pitchers. In pitching Baltimore to a win over San Diego, Gallardo recorded a season-high six strikeouts and seems to be past the biceps tendinitis which landed him on the disabled list earlier in the season. Getting Gallardo back throwing at this level is a big step for the American League East-leading Orioles in their quest to keep the second-place Boston Red Sox at bay.

RHP Darren O'Day (hamstring) is still tender from his Tuesday bullpen session. "He's still got a little soreness there," Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. "Those hamstrings can be slow." There is no set timetable for O'Day's next workout.