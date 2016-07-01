RHP Oliver Drake made just four appearances with Baltimore before being sent back to Triple-A on Thursday. He allowed six runs over 2 1/3 innings in his last two appearances with the Orioles. He had a 9.53 ERA overall in four outings.

LF Hyun Soo Kim hit his third home run of the season Thursday, the 56th of June hit by the Orioles. That was significant because Baltimore became the first team in history to hit more than 55 homers in the month of June. Kim's solo shot to lead off the seventh accounted for the Orioles' first run in a 5-3 loss at Seattle.

3B Manny Machado extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a fourth-inning single, but he wasn't exactly celebrating the feat. Machado's hit off the wall in right-center field resulting in the third out of the inning when he took too wide a turn around first base and was thrown out trying to get back. Machado added an RBI single in the eighth inning to go 2-for-4. During the streak, Machado is hitting .523 (32-for-44) with nine RBIs.

RHP Vance Worley (strained groin) was activated from the 15-day disabled list before Thursday's game. Worley appeared in 17 games, with two starts, before landing on the DL on June 14.

C Francisco Pena was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday, clearing a roster spot for the return of backup C Caleb Joseph. Pena hit .219 in 19 games with the Orioles while filling in for Joseph.

C Caleb Joseph (testicular injury and surgery) was back Thursday after a stint on the 15-day disabled list. The veteran backup was activated before Thursday's game, taking the roster spot of C Francisco Pena, who was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk. Joseph was hitting .182 before taking a foul tip to the groin on May 30.

RHP Kevin Gausman is coming off his best start of the season as he heads into his scheduled Friday outing in Seattle. Gausman earned his first win this year after throwing 7 2/3 scoreless innings in a 5-0 win over the Rays last Saturday. Since Aug. 7, 2015, Gausman has a 3-10 record.

LHP T.J. McFarland (left knee inflammation) was placed on the 15-day disabled list Thursday, retroactive to Wednesday. McFarland has appeared in 15 games this season, and he has a career-high 5.63 ERA.

RHP Chaz Roe had his contract purchased from Triple-A Norfolk before Thursday's game. It marks Roe's first stint with the Orioles this season after he posted a 4.14 ERA in 36 games with Baltimore last season.