RHP Tyler Wilson got plenty of run support in June, resulting in a 2-1 record despite a 5.65 ERA over five starts in the month. Wilson, who is scheduled to pitch Saturday night in Seattle, started in games during which the Orioles scored an average of 7.2 runs in June.

3B Manny Machado went 0-for-4 Friday night to see his 10-game hitting streak end. "You're not going to go up every day and get hits every at-bat," he said.

LHP Zach Britton converted all nine of his save opportunities in June without allowing an earned run. He hasn't allowed an earned run since April 30, and his ERA dropped from 2.70 to 0.81 in that span. Britton is 23-for-23 in save opportunities this season.

2B Jonathan Schoop continues to swing the bat well. He had two more hits Friday night and is now hitting .455 (15-for-33) since June 18. Schoop has notched multiple hits in nine of his past 13 games.

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez will make the start Sunday for the Orioles in Seattle. Jimenez has struggled to the tune of a 6.63 ERA this season and there was speculation that he may lose his spot in the rotation, but he'll get at least one more start.

1B Chris Davis hit his 20th home run of the season Friday, giving him five consecutive seasons of 20-plus homers. Davis hit 20 home runs only once over his first four seasons before busting out to average 39.75 homers over the past four seasons.

RHP Chaz Roe saw his first action of the season Friday night, when he came into the game in the eighth inning and gave up a two-run homer to Seattle's Dae-Ho Lee. Roe was promoted from Triple-A Norfolk one day earlier, filling the void created when LHP T.J. McFarland was placed on the disabled list.