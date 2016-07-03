RHP Tyler Wilson served up a career-high three home runs during one of the worst starts of his young career Saturday night in Seattle. Wilson was responsible for Nelson Cruz's three-run shot in the first inning, Mike Zunino's two-run homer in the second and Seth Smith's three-run homer in the fourth, accounting for all of the Mariners' runs as the Orioles fell behind 8-0. Wilson allowed eight runs and nine hits in three innings.

3B Manny Machado got back on track Saturday after a rare 0-for-4 performance in Friday's loss to Seattle. Machado singled in each of his first two at-bats Saturday, going 2-for-5 in the loss. He has not gone hitless in back-to-back games since May 21-22.

RHP Vance Worley made his first appearance since coming off the disabled list and it wasn't a short one. On a Saturday night when starter Tyler Wilson couldn't get an out past the third, Worley came on and pitched 2 2/3 innings of relief. He allowed three runs and five hits, with the big blow coming on an Adam Lind two-run homer in the sixth.

2B Jonathan Schoop got two more hits in the latter innings of Saturday's loss, marking the 10th time in his past 14 games that Schoop has had multiple hits. He is hitting .447 (17-for-38) during that span.

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez has won each of his past two starts to get another chance Sunday at Seattle. Jimenez struggled to the tune of a 7.34 ERA through June 17, and his spot in the rotation was teetering, but he has gone 2-0 with a 2.45 ERA his last two times out. Jimenez is scheduled to make Sunday's start against Seattle, a team that beat Jimenez and the Mariners 10-0 earlier this season.