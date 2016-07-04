RHP Tyler Wilson was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Sunday, one day after giving up eight runs over three innings in a 12-6 loss at Seattle. Wilson's ERA ballooned to 5.22 with the performance, but a bigger reason for the move was to add a reliever, as Wilson's next turn in the rotation, Thursday, is an off day for the Orioles. Baltimore will go with a four-man rotation until after the All-Star break.

LHP Ariel Miranda was called up from Triple-A Norfolk on Sunday and was at Safeco Field to provide another arm in the bullpen. Baltimore's bullpen was getting taxed from too many short outings from the starters, so the Orioles needed to make a move to bring in a fresh arm. Miranda came into Sunday's game in the fifth inning, making his major league debut a few hours after arriving in Seattle on an early-morning flight, and he was solid for two innings before the Mariners got to him with four consecutive hits in the seventh. The final three hits were doubles, as Miranda was charged with three runs on four hits in two innings.

LHP Zach Britton came on in another non-save situation Sunday, marking the second appearance in a row that the Orioles have had to use him in that role. Britton has now pitched six times since June 21, but only two of those outings came in save situations. Baltimore was trailing 9-4 when Britton came on with two outs in Sunday's eighth inning, and he struck out the only batter he faced. He hasn't allowed an earned run since April 30.

C Caleb Joseph was back in action Sunday, making his first start since he took a foul tip to the groin on May 30. Joseph underwent testicular surgery and was on the disabled list until Thursday. Sunday marked his first game action, and he went 0-for-3 in the loss to Seattle.

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez had another rough outing Sunday, when he gave up five-plus runs for the ninth time in his 13 starts since May 1. Jimenez was charged with six runs on six hits over 4 1/3 innings. He became the third Baltimore starter in four games at Seattle to fail to get past the fifth inning, a pattern that already forced the Orioles to make one move to bolster its overused bullpen.

RHP Yovani Gallardo has looked better since coming off the disabled list. He went 2-0 with a 4.41 ERA over three June starts heading into his scheduled appearance Monday against the Dodgers. Having a healthier arm on the field is only part of the good news for the Orioles, who could also use Gallardo's bat. The longtime National League pitcher went 2-for-3 from the plate at San Diego last week, which could come in handy as the Orioles play in another NL park Monday.

DH Pedro Alvarez was scheduled to leave the Orioles to fly to the Dominican Republic after Sunday's game so that he could attend to a death in the family. The Orioles have the option of putting Alvarez on the bereavement list for three days, opening up a roster spot while he's away. He had three hits in Sunday's game.

LHP Brian Duensing (elbow) was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list Sunday. The move was made to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for LHP Ariel Miranda, who was called up from Triple-A before Sunday's game. Duensing had surgery June 24 to remove bone chips in his throwing elbow.