OF Dariel Alvarez was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk on Monday. The 27-year-old Cuban was batting .271 with 21 doubles, three home runs and 33 RBIs at Norfolk. Alvarez played 21 games for the Orioles last year but has yet to appear for them this season.

LF Joey Rickard has hit safely in five of his past six games. Rickard hit a two-run single in the fourth inning and finished 1-for-3 on Monday. Since June 25, Rickard is batting .318 (7-for-22) with three doubles and five RBIs.

LHP Ariel Miranda was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Monday. In his only appearance of the season for the Orioles on Sunday, the 27-year-old Cuban allowed three runs and four hits in two innings of relief while striking out two in Baltimore's 9-4 loss to the Mariners. Miranda has a 3-7 record and a 4.06 ERA in 15 starts for Norfolk.

LHP Jayson Aquino made his major league debut Monday night after being recalled from Double-A Bowie. Aquino retired both batters he faced in the bottom of the eighth inning of a 7-5 loss to the Dodgers. The 23-year-old Dominican went 4-7 with a 3.25 ERA in 14 games at Bowie, 13 of them starts.

SS J.J Hardy has driven in five runs in his past three games following the Orioles' 7-5 loss to the Dodgers on Monday. Hardy hit a two-run double in the second inning, then added a double in the fourth before finishing 2-for-4 with two runs and two strikeouts.

RHP Chris Tillman seeks to recover from his worst outing of the season Tuesday when he faces the Dodgers. Tillman allowed four runs on six hits in 4 2/3 innings Thursday in the Orioles' 5-3 loss to the Mariners. He already has 10 wins and is on pace to surpass his career high of 16, set in 2013.

INF Pedro Alvarez was placed on the bereavement list Monday and will miss the three-game series against the Dodgers. In 53 games for the Orioles, Alvarez is batting .242 with nine home runs and 26 RBIs as a designated hitter and third baseman. Alvarez is travelling to the Dominican Republic because of a death in the family.